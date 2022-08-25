Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karanveer takes lead on Day 2

Moving up from second spot, Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha grabbed the lead on Day 2 with a score of 140 in the second round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Wednesday. First day leader, Haryana’s Anant S Alhawat, slipped to second spot with a score of 142 while Chandigarh’s Jujhar Singh and Uttar Pradesh’s Vinamra Anand finished the day at third and fourth spot with identical scores of 143 each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 84 amateur golfers from all over the country are competing in the tournament. The four-day tournament ends on August 26.

Chennai Golf C’ship: Chandigarh’s Abhijit, Karandeep tied 4th

Abhijit Singh Chadha’s 65, the other joint lowest score of the day, placed the Chandigarh golfer in tied fourth at eight-under 136 along with his city-mate Karandeep Kochhar, the first round leader, who shot a 71 to slip three spots on Day 2 of the Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s Manu Gandas and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja seized the joint lead at 11-under 133.

While Gandas fired a flawless seven-under 65, the day’s joint lowest score, thanks to his outstanding wedge shots and bunker play, Thangaraja produced an impressive five-under 67 courtesy his outstanding iron-play, at the Rs. 40 lakh event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (68) was third at nine-under 135.

Abhijit Singh Chadha sank consecutive eagles on the par-5s eighth and ninth during his round of 65. Chadha drained a 20-footer on the eighth and followed that up with a monster four-iron second shot from 235 yards on the ninth that set up a three-feet eagle putt for him. Another Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi finished the day at tied-sixth along with Karan Taunk and Kartik Sharma.