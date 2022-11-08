Same firm running canteen at Chandigarh Sec-22 hospital under wrongful extensions since 2017

The UT health department found that the same firm is running two eateries — Snacks Bar and the canteen at the civil hospital, Sector 22, without proper tendering procedure and under wrongful extensions for the past few years.

The same comes at a time when the UT health department — after discovering that two private players had enjoyed multiple extensions and renewals without any fresh tendering for chemist shop and canteen respectively at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 — has stepped up its efforts to streamline the process of tendering and allotment of all shops, booths and canteens running at government health facilities.

Speaking about the civil hospital’s case, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “In March 2016, Snacks Bar was allotted to one Rasees Ahmed through manual auction for an initial period of 11 months. However, the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, in its meeting held on February 20, 2017, decided to further extend the rental period up to five years on a term-to-term basis, with 10% increase on completion of every term.”

“Also, it was observed that at the time of initial allotment in 2016, the public notice for the manual auction was pasted at some selected places in the city, but was neither issued in the newspapers nor uploaded on the website,” he added.

Garg further noted that the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, in a June 17 meeting, decided to hand over the hospital’s canteen to the same firm on conditions akin to the allotment of Snacks Bar.

The health secretary said no public notice was issued and no auction was held for licensing the canteen. “The licence was given as per the decision of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and even the minutes of the meeting were not signed by the then sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, central), who was the chairperson of the committee when such a decision was taken”, Garg said.

Garg said while there are provisions to allot public property to private individuals, the same can only be accomplished through competitive, fair and transparent bidding processes.

It was ordered that the Rogi Kalyan Samiti be informed of the findings and the e-tender process for the bidding to rent out the shop/canteen be initiated immediately.

“The public notice must be issued in the newspapers and uploaded on the website within at least 21 days’ time for better participation in the bidding process. Considering that a substantial amount of public exchequer is being lost every day, immediate action needs to be taken in this regard,” the health secretary said in his directions to the UT health department.

The health secretary had on September 28 announced that the lease and licences of all shops, booths and canteens running on the premises of government health facilities in Chandigarh will no longer get extensions, and will have to apply for fresh tenders if they wish to continue.

