The City Jagraon Police booked a resident of Rampur village in Samrala for blackmailing an NRI woman by sharing her objectionable photos with her family members and friends. Samrala resident booked for blackmailing NRI woman. (HT)

An FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Tarun Kumar, after a probe conducted by DSP Child and Women Cell, Ludhiana Rural. The woman had filed a complaint with the police in October, 2023.

A case under sections 354A, 354D, 294, 506 of IPC and 67 of the IT Act has been registered against the accused.

In a similar case, the Khanna police booked a Jalandhar resident for uploading objectionable photos of a married woman on social media.

The accused has been identified as Jagdeep Siingh of Kingra village in Jalandhar.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a probe conducted by DSP Cyber Cell Khanna following a complaint lodged by the woman on September 3 last year.

The woman, who is a mother of two children, had filed a complaint with the police stating that she was in a relationship with the accused earlier. But for the past some days, he was blackmailing her and was demanding ₹2 lakh from her. When she refused to pay the amount, the accused uploaded her objectionable photos on social media.

Inspector Hemant Malhotra, SHO City Khanna police station, said that a case under sections 66E of the IT Act has been registered against the accused. The accused is yet to be arrested.