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Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra claims threat to life, HC puts Punjab on notice

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya acted on a plea from the Sanaur MLA, who claimed that a series of “malicious, false and politically motivated criminal proceedings” had been initiated against him

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought the state government’s response on a plea from AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmjara, alleging threat to life and liberty.

The Sanaur MLA is currently in judicial custody in Bathinda Central Jail. (ANI photo)

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya acted on a plea from the legislator, who claimed that a series of “malicious, false and politically motivated criminal proceedings” had been initiated against him at the instance of the ruling dispensation, solely on account of him being a vocal critic of the government.

Pathanmajra, 51, a first-time legislator from the Sanaur constituency of Patiala district, was arrested on March 24 from the outskirts of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He was brought to Patiala on March 25. Police had been on his lookout since September 2025 after he was booked for raping a Zirakpur woman.

While he was in judicial custody in Bathinda Central Jail, Punjab Police arrested him in a mining case on April 20. Though a Patiala court ordered his transfer to the Patiala prison, he was taken back to the Bathinda jail, with jail officials refusing to comment on the reason.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra claims threat to life, HC puts Punjab on notice
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra claims threat to life, HC puts Punjab on notice
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