Sanchar Saathi app an attempt to enable state surveillance: Cong leader Brijendra Singh

Former Hisar member of parliament and Congress leader Brijendra Singh on Tuesday slammed the union government over its decision to mandate the Sanchar Saathi application on new mobile handsets and he termed this decision as an attempt to enable state surveillance. Former Hisar member of parliament and Congress leader Brijendra Singh on Tuesday slammed the union government over its decision to mandate the Sanchar Saathi application on new mobile handsets and he termed this decision as an attempt to enable state surveillance.

Addressing a gathering on the second day of his ‘Sadbhav’ yatra in Kalanaur assembly segment of Rohtak district, the former IAS-turned politician Brijendra said that the government has decided to mandate Sanchar Saathi application in new mobile phones and this is a direct attack on individual’s freedom.

“Right to privacy is intrinsic to the fundamental right to life under Article 21. People had an experience of Pegasus. The union government is trying to control the people with the installation of the new application. Only leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is fighting against this government. The BJP has made all attempts to weaken him and malicious campaigns were launched to tarnish his image,” the former Hisar MP added.

The former MP Brijendra, who met Rahul Gandhi last week said that the leader of opposition is likely to join his yatra but his availability will be confirmed soon.

Hitting out at the Haryana government, Brijendra said that nearly 40% of constable posts in police and 50% of principal posts in government colleges are lying vacant and the government claims of recruiting youths in a transparent manner.

“The youths have been moving abroad and many of them through illegal routes due to unemployment in India. The people are telling me about how the drug issue has spread in the villages and the government has failed to address the issue,” he added.