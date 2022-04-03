Sand mining case: ED files chargesheet against Punjab former CM Channi’s nephew, aide
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge-sheet against Punjab former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide, Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, in the illegal sand mining case under money laundering charges at the special PMLA court in Jalandhar.
The special PMLA judge, Rupinderjit Chahal has fixed the next date of hearing on April 6. The ED has filed the charge-sheet under Sections 3 (offence of money laundering), 4 (punishment for money laundering), 44 (offences triable by special courts) and 45 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable), of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Honey and Kudratdeep Singh on March 31.
The ED had arrested Bhupinder Singh on February 3 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections and it has been mandatory to file a charge-sheet against the accused within 60 days after the arrest in the PMLA Act. Honey is presently in judicial custody at the Kapurthala jail. The federal agency had recovered nearly ₹10 crore in cash from the possession of Honey and his aides on January 18 during raids at multiple locations in Punjab and found nearly 18 lakh digital pages from their devices. The ED had also claimed that during the course of searches, statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Santokh Singh (father of Bhupinder Singh) and Sandeep Kumar were inter alia recorded, whereby it has been established that the aforesaid cash actually belonged to Bhupinder Singh.
“Moreover, Bhupinder Singh has said in his statement during the search that all cash which was seized from his residential premises at Ludhiana ( ₹4.09 crore), Sandeep Kumar’s premises at Ludhiana ( ₹1.99 crore) and from the Homeland House Premises at Mohali ( ₹3.89 crore) actually pertained to him. He admitted to having generated such proceeds of crime through mining-related activities, including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials,” the ED had said.
The ongoing ED investigations are based on a 2018 FIR registered at the Rahon police station in Nawanshahr regarding illegal sand mining. The ED lodged a separate case at its zonal office in Jalandhar in November last year after taking over the probe. The ED has said Bhupinder Singh, Kumar, and Kudratdeep set up a firm, Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited, in 2018 with 33.33% stakes each.
The firm had a turnover of ₹18.77 lakh in 2019-2020, according to the audit report available on the website of the Union ministry of corporate affairs. The Punjab Police first filed an alleged illegal sand mining case in the matter in 2018. In their first information report (FIR), they named 26 accused. Meanwhile, Honey’s counsel had earlier maintained that the premises from where the ED recovered money did not belong to Bhupinder and were rented.
Chandigarh | Marriage bureau penalised for only lining up ‘unsuitable matches’
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised a marriage bureau and directed it to refund the complainants' fee after it failed to find a suitable groom. As per the service agreement, the complainants were to be shown 21 suitable profiles within nine months. However, Singh alleged that they “failed” to line up any suitable match. It added:“Merely arranging calls between two parties does not mean they (the company) met the complainants' requirements.”
954 MP govt staff with more than 2 kids served notices
A show-cause notice has been issued to 954 employees of the school education department in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh for violating a service rule that bars them from having more than two children, district education officer Atul Mudgal said on Saturday. Mudgal said he had received information that 954 employees and teachers in his district have more than two children.
Amritsar: Rising pollution taking the shine off Golden Temple
The gold plating and marble surface of the holiest Sikh shrine, Golden Temple are losing their sheen, thanks to the rising pollution in the holy city. This has made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee getting it cleaned frequently. As per data assessed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the quantity of air pollutants that affect the gold plating and marble surface is increasing.
Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today
Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow. The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.
Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.
