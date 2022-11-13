Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandeep Garg is new Mohali SSP

Sandeep Garg is new Mohali SSP

Published on Nov 13, 2022 03:50 AM IST

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the Mohali senior superintendent of police. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday. Garg is currently posted as Ropar SSP and will be replaced by incumbent Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni. Soni had been appointed as Mohali SSP in March, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into power in the state. SSP Garg has an MBBS degree from New Delhi but eventually joined the police force as an IPS officer.

