Sandhwan, Cheema attend Delhi budget presentation to ‘understand process’

New Delhi

The newly appointed Punjab assembly speaker and Punjab finance minister - both from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - attended the budget presentation in the Delhi assembly on Saturday to understand the process, AAP functionaries said.

Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema were in the House as Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget.

“They were here to learn and acquaint themselves with the budget presentation process as they will be doing so for the first time in Punjab,” a senior AAP leader said here.

The AAP had won 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, as well as the BJP.

Sisodia announced ₹75,800 crore-budget -- up by 9.86% cent since previous budget -- for financial year 2022-23 on Saturday. He said the 2022-23 budget is a “Rozgar Budget”.

The budget for the financial year 2021-22 was ₹69,000 crore. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the AAP government.