Sandhwan meets Telangana speaker

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 09:34 PM IST

Punjab Vidhan Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday met Telangana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad.

Sandhwan reached the Telangana Vidhan Sabha on an invitation extended by Reddy. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

During the meeting, both the leaders shared their experiences regarding the functioning of Vidhan Sabha. MLAs of Telangana were also present on this occasion.

Sandhwan reached the Telangana Vidhan Sabha on an invitation extended by Reddy. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, both the leaders discussed legislative business and the issues of agriculture, dairy farming, culture, sports, science, technology etc.

