Sandhwan urges sportspersons to strive hard

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday called upon the sportspersons to work hard to brighten the future of the country in the field of sports.

In his address as the chief guest in the 49th All India Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Hockey Tournament at Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded (Maharashtra), Sandhwan said that the strength and fitness of the people of any country can be gauged from the performance of its players.

He praised the players and asked them of staying connected with sports. To make Punjab a leading state in the field of sports, the Speaker said that the Punjab government has started activities to create a sports culture in the state, adding that the Punjab Government has provided a suitable platform for sportsmen to articulate their hidden talent.

Meanwhile, Sandhwan also participated in a gathering dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahabzadas at Sri Hazur Sahib and paid tribute to them.