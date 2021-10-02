Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur, Barnala farmers hold protests seeking paddy lifting
chandigarh news

Sangrur, Barnala farmers hold protests seeking paddy lifting

Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Farmers protesting to demand paddy procurement by central agencies in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) protested against the delay in paddy procurement at Sangrur and Barnala districts on Saturday.

Sitting on dharnas outside district administrative complexes, farmers alleged that the central government was harassing them by making excuses.

The Union food and public distribution ministry on September 30 postponed paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to October 11 from October 1, citing high moisture content in the crop due to rain.

Slamming the move, farmers announced that they will intensify the agitation if the government refuses to start procurement by the central agencies immediately.

Chamkour Singh Nainewal, chief of the union’s Barnala district unit, said the paddy crop has been abandoned and the central government has not made any arrangements for procurement. “Due to the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, farmers are already under debt in Punjab and are forced to hold protests,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patiala: Three labourers die in lightning strike

Casteist slur case: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary moves HC against FIR

NIA joins probe into KTF module busted in Tarn Taran

Rain damages paddy awaiting procurement in Amritsar
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP