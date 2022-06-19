Sangrur byelection: Field day for top guns as poll day nears

With just three days to go for the Sangrur bypoll, senior leaders of all the political parties in Punjab campaigned for their candidates on Sunday, hoping to sway the voters on their side.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann held road shows in Malerkotla and Barnala districts in support of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed public gatherings at Pharwahi, Khudi Kalaan and other places for his party candidate Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring campaigned in various villages and other areas of Dhuri assembly constituency for his party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy for the June 23 byelection.

AAP took historic decisions in three months: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has taken historic decisions in just three months, which the previous governments failed to take in decades.

Mann said that corruption has now been stopped in government departments and action is being taken against the corrupt people.

Holding road shows in Malerkotla and Mehal Kalan Assembly constituencies in support of party candidate Gurmail Singh, Mann urged people to ensure his record-victory in the Sangrur byelection.

Mann, along with Gurmail Singh, held road shows in various villages, including Thikriwal, Raiser, Channanwal, Chhiniwal Kalan, Mahil Kalan, Mahil Khurd and other villages of Barnala and Malerkotal district.

AAP govt destroying Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the three-month period of the AAP government witnessed a complete paralysis in governance coupled with the breakdown of the law and order as well as communal harmony in the state.

The SAD president, who was addressing public gatherings at Pharwahi and Khudi Kalaan besides others places in favour of party candidate Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, said the AAP government was destroying Punjab and that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was responsible for this.

“First Bhagwant Mann sub-let governance of the state to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by allowing the latter to not only summon all officers to Delhi but also do their postings and transfers,” said Badal.

From ‘Delhi Model’, AAP has tumbled down to ‘Sangrur Model’: Warring

Taking a dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his announcement of making Sangrur a “model district”, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked him what happened to his Delhi Model, which Aam Aadmi Party had been shouting about so loudly before elections.

“Such populist sloganeering has already outlived its utility as you can’t fool all the people all the time,” Warring said.

“What about the rest of Punjab, doesn’t this mean discrimination with other districts, if at all you are serious and sincere about what you say?” he asked.

He said that after CM Mann failed to get any response from the people in Sangrur, the AAP has at the last minute called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for the party.

“If you think Kejriwal will swing votes for you, you are badly mistaken as the AAP and its leadership stands completely exposed in Punjab and they can’t be fooled anymore,” he added.

Union minister Som Parkash campaigns for BJP candidate

Union minister Som Parkash inducted two councillors of municipal council Dhuri into the party in the presence of senior BJP leaders during a campaign event in Dhuri for . The union minister and other leaders were campaigning for party candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.

The counillors are Vicky Parocha and Ajay Parocha and they had won the civic body elections from the SAD ticket.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who joined the saffron party last month, also campaigned for Dhillon in Lehra constituency.

