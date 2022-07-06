Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
chandigarh news

Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution

The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22
Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop’s wife Sunita Rani, 50. (HT File)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

A 52-year-old cop and his son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Hemraj was posted at Dhuri police station. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop’s wife Sunita Rani, 50.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP