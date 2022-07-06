Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution

A 52-year-old cop and his son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Hemraj was posted at Dhuri police station. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop’s wife Sunita Rani, 50.

