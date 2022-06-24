Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout

At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday.

Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed.

The bylection was necessitated after Mann surrendered the Lok Sabha seat on getting elected to the state assembly from Dhuri, defeating sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is also the Congress candidate in the bypoll.

Though Dhuri was placed last with just 18% polling till 1pm, voting picked up later in the day. Among other assembly segments, Dirba recorded 46.8% polling, Sangrur 45%, Bhadaur 44.5%, Mehal Kalan 43.8% and Lehra 43.1%.

Overall, the turnout in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency stood at 45.3% , with 7,10,825 voters exercising their right out of the registered 15, 69, 240, said returning officer Jitendra Jorwal. Men led with 49% turnout as compared to 41.3% among women. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.

This was the worst turnout in Sangrur since 1991, when only about 11% voters cast their ballot amid militancy in the state. In the seven general elections and byelections held thereafter, the turnout remained between 62.5% (1999) and 77.2% (2014). The previous election saw 72.4% turnout (2019).

