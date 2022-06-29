Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur MP Simranjit Mann tests positive for Covid
Sangrur MP Simranjit Mann tests positive for Covid

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur on Sunday, has tested positive for Covid-19
SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann receiving the MP certificate after winning the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on Sunday. (ANI Picture Service)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur on Sunday, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing the information on Twitter on Tuesday, Mann said: “Unfortunately I have been struck by Covid-19 but I am not seriously sick as I have had all the vaccines... However, it will take me seven days to recover at this age as this is a contagious fever. Thank you, Sangrur.

Mann had been suffering from throat infection and chest congestion for the past two days, it is learnt. Following his tweet, chief minister Bhagwant Mann wished him a speedy recovery.

