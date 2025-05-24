Sangrur protesters’ detention oppressive move, say farmer unions

Farmer unions have termed the police action as oppressive wherein around 400 members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) were detained while they were marching towards Bir Aishwan in Sangrur district to take possession of a big chunk of land, claiming it had no heir, on May 20. According to ZPSC, the 927-acre land, owned by the erstwhile princely state of Jind, had no heir following the death of its last ruler. The ZPSC has been demanding distribution of the said land among landless people under the Land Reforms Act. SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said around 150 members are still detained.

Manjit Singh Dhaner, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda), said, “The police believe this movement can be suppressed by force.” Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “The imprisonment is unjust and oppressive.The land ceiling law should be implemented, ensuring that land held by landlords exceeding 17.5 acres is distributed among the working class,” he said.

