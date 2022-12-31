Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur youth fakes his kidnapping, held minutes before fleeing abroad

Sangrur youth fakes his kidnapping, held minutes before fleeing abroad

Published on Dec 31, 2022 07:26 PM IST

Police nabbed an accused of a fake kidnapping incident minutes before his flight was about to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The accused was trying to escape the country.

After nabbing the youth, police found that the accused had faked his kidnapping in order to get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1 crore from his family to spend a week in Malaysia. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

After nabbing him, police found that the accused had faked his kidnapping in order to get 1 crore from his family to spend a week in Malaysia.

Police claimed that they nabbed the 25-year-old man within two hours after his parents received text messages of ransom of 1 crore to prevent trafficking of the youth to Malaysia.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the man, identified as Naveen Kumar, resident of Khanauri, left his house around 12:30pm on Friday.

Later, at around 8pm his parents received two text messages from Kumar’s cell number that he was being trafficked to Malaysia and if they want to save their son 1 crore should be sent to them.

He said that the youth sent the text message after checking in to the Delhi airport. His flight was scheduled to take off at 9:30pm but it got delayed due to some reasons.

“We took help of around 100 policemen of Delhi and Punjab police to nab the accused. He was in the aircraft and it was about to take off when we nabbed him and found that he was faking his kidnapping to get 1 crore from his businessmen family. He is in police custody and we will register a case against him under relevant sections of IPC,” added Lamba.

Saturday, December 31, 2022
