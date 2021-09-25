Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Sangrur: Four vehicles thieves held, 17 motorcycles recovered

The arrest of one Lalit Kumar with a bike stolen from near BSNL Park in Sangrur led to the arrest of two more thieves and recovery of 12 more motorcycles, said police
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:08 PM IST
The Sangrur police claim to have recovered 17 stolen motorcycles with the arrest of four men in two separate cases. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The Sangrur police on Saturday claimed to have recovered 17 motorcycles with the arrest of four vehicle thieves in two separate cases.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Karanveer Singh said a team from the Sangrur City police station arrested Lalit Kumar, alias Lucky, of Malerkotla and recovered a bike, stolen from near BSNL Park, on Friday.

Upon his interrogation, three more motorcycles were recovered and two men were nominated in the case registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo has been identified as Tahir and Kasim, also of Malerkotla, to whom Lalit had sold stolen bikes. Nine more motorcycles, stolen from Sangrur, Malerkotla and Ludhiana, were recovered from them, said the SP.

A team from the Sangrur Sadar police station arrested another vehicle thief on Friday, he said. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh of Ealwal village. His interrogation let to the recovery of four stolen motorcycles.

