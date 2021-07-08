Sanitation: Chandigarh MC chief fixes accountability of officials

Municipal officials will now be held individually accountable for poor cleanliness in Chandigarh.

Taking a serious note of garbage piling up in several parts of the city, MC commissioner KK Yadav on Wednesday issued an order to fix individual responsibility of officials and made it mandatory for them to stay in the field every day.

“To ensure proper cleanliness and removal of garbage piles, medical officer of health (MOH), MC, has been made the single nodal person,” states the order.

The order details the duties and responsibilities of the MOH and other MC staff regarding sanitation in the city, for which they would be made accountable and against which their performance will be measured.

The MOH will ensure that sanitation is regularly being performed in all parts of the city and there shall not be any garbage dumping points, other than the designated ones, the MC commissioner has directed.

The area chief sanitary inspectors (CSI) and sanitary inspectors (SI) will be personally responsible for regular cleanliness activities and attendance of field staff. Removal of any visible eye soars, garbage dump, piling of waste along roadside or any vacant areas will be personal responsibility of the area SI. In case, an unclean area is found, disciplinary action will be initiated against the SI concerned, states the order.

Officials to stay in the field

To prevent absenteeism among sanitation workers and ensure effective supervision, the presence of the MOH and other MC officials on the ground has been made mandatory.

“MOH will ensure his presence in the field to supervise cleanliness activities in the forenoon and he will compulsorily spend this time in the field,” states the order.

Area SIs will have to remain in the field the whole time the sanitation workers are on duty, while CSIs will also spend the first half of the day on the ground and submit a daily report to the MOH, which will be further submitted to the commissioner through the joint commissioner.

The monitoring cell of commissioner office has been directed to ensure that the daily report is presented before the MC chief after collecting it from the MOH office.

Residents decry poor sanitation

Hitesh Puri, chairperson, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “The sanitation situation in the city leaves much to be desired. In the past few months, we have seen garbage getting piled up on the roadside. Also, construction waste is being openly dumped in residential areas. It’s high time the MC enforces discipline among its workers to ensure cleanliness in the city.”

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations, said: “There should be no visible garbage points in the city, as per the directions of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan 2021 protocol. The city’s star rating was reduced to three last year from the self-assessment of five because of the garbage eye soars across the city. This year, the situation has worsened.”