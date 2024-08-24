Sanitation workers go on indefinite strike in Mohali

Sanitation workers on Friday went on indefinite strike and refused to lift garbage until their demands are met, a day after a protest against municipal corporation officers. Sanitation workers holding a protest outside the MC office in Mohali on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to Pawan Kumar, general secretary of the sanitation workers union in Mohali, the municipal corporation (MC) had promised to reinstate 200 workers who were expelled during Covid. However, the MC later backtracked on their promise, citing the code of conduct as a reason, he alleged. They then assured the workers that an agenda would be brought forward to reinstate them, he said.

Pawan said, “Much to the disappointment of the sanitation workers, when the MC house meeting was finally conducted after a six-month hiatus, the agenda for reinstating the workers was missing. In response to this, the workers staged a protest, burning effigies of the MC commissioner and mayor.” They have now announced an indefinite strike until their demands are fulfilled.

Pawan warned that if the MC does not take appropriate action, the sanitation workers will be compelled to dump garbage at the gates of the MC office, as they will not be lifting it from the city.

Mohali is already grappling with a garbage disposal crisis. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), through the high court, had previously ordered a halt to the dumping of garbage at the designated dumping ground. Consequently, the entire garbage is currently being collected at RMC points across the city.

Furthermore, the city is littered with small and large garbage points in every open space and along the roads, giving it a shabby appearance. Many councillors also raised concerns about the filthy look of the city due to the omnipresent garbage during the recent MC house meeting.