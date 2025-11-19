Sanjauli mosque: Hindu outfit begins indefinite hunger strike demanding immediate demolition

Demanding immediate demolition of the Sanjauli mosque, declared unauthorised by court, and withdrawal of FIR against six booked on Friday, members of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday outside the Sanjauli police post. Members of Devbhumi Sangharsh Samiti during a hunger strike outside Sanjaulu Police chowki, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The protesters accused Shimla district administration of failing to act despite multiple judicial orders in the past year confirming that the mosque’s five-storey structure is illegal. Madan Sharma, member of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, said, “This is not a fight against any particular person , this is a fight for Sanatan. We are only requesting that the premises be sealed and the electricity and water supply be cut. But instead of acting, the police and administration are raising their voice against us and are filing FIRs against us.”

On October 30, a local court had upheld the municipal commissioner’s order declaring the Sanjauli mosque unauthorised and directed the demolition of the entire five-storey structure, putting an end to a 16-year-old legal battle. Despite orders the district administration is yet to initiate proceedings to demolish the structure. The delay had led to confrontation of two communities, as on Friday a group of women from Sanjauli protested against holding namaaz in the mosque following which the police registered a case against six persons.

Extending support to protesters, leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government should respect not only public sentiment but also the law in this matter. Since the court has declared the mosque illegal, the government should take legal action. If the structure is unauthorised, why should people go there to offer namaz?. Filing FIRs against the residents who stopped people from offering namaz is unjustified. The state government is targeting Sanatanis. But no government can afford to oppose Sanatan in this Devbhoomi,”