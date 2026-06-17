Sanjauli school administrator’s murder: Shooters sent to 7-day remand

The two shooters involved in the murder of Manisha Mittal—administrator of a school in Sanjauli—were on Tuesday remanded to 7 day police custody.

The accused being taken to custody in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The shooters — Ashish Ahlawat, 22, from Jhajjar and Deepak, 25— from Rohtak were arrested by the police from on Monday evening. They were brought to Shimla on Tuesday and produced before the district court.

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Additional superintendent of police (City), Shimla, Mehar Panwar said, “The accused are being questioned on every aspect of the case. Based on the evidence collected so far, they will be cross-questioned and interrogated further. Police are also using all available technical and scientific methods to investigate the case. The investigation is continuing from every possible angle.”

Police officials said the custodial interrogation would focus on establishing the motive behind the murder, identifying the person or persons who may have hired the shooters, tracing financial transactions, reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the killing, and uncovering any wider criminal conspiracy.

Manisha Mittal, 41, was shot dead on Saturday evening at the gate of a private school in Sanjauli, Shimla. Manisha was originally from Haryana and was living here with her daughter on the premises of the school owned by her family.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have recovered the vehicle and country made weapon from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have recovered the vehicle and country made weapon from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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So far, Shimla police have questioned 15 to 20 individuals, including the deceased’s brother Himank and her husband Subhash Yadav.