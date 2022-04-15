Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir
The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. (PTI)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People’s Forum’s ‘sankalp rally’ to reiterate India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said, “The home minister will visit Jammu on May 8 to take part in a programme where we will take a pledge to reiterate India’s claim over PoJK.”

The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

“We have sent the home minister an invite, and he has consented to take part in the Sankalp rally,” said a forum member.

This will be Shah’s second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months. He had last visited Jammu on March 18 and 19 for CRPF’s Raising Day Parade. Last year, he had visited J&K from October 23 to 26.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district on the occasion of National Panchayat Day.

