Sans environmental clearances: Faridkot’s Shahi Haveli faces green law action, NGT told

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Shahi Haveli, a prominent hotel-cum-banquet facility operating in Farid Enclave Colony in Faridkot, allegedly functioned for nearly two decades without obtaining mandatory environmental clearances and statutory consents.

The PPCB detailed the action taken in compliance with the Tribunal’s directions. It stated that inspections and hearings revealed that Hotel Shahi Haveli had been operating since 2007 as a hotel, restaurant and banquet facility without obtaining mandatory environmental consents.

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The board initiated proceedings to assess environmental compensation against the establishment and directed its management to secure the required approvals while addressing deficiencies in wastewater treatment and waste management systems. The revelations came in a status report filed before the NGT on May 25, concerning alleged environmental violations in the colony and the hotel’s operations.

The PPCB detailed the action taken in compliance with the Tribunal’s directions. It stated that inspections and hearings revealed that Hotel Shahi Haveli had been operating since 2007 as a hotel, restaurant and banquet facility without obtaining mandatory environmental consents under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. PPCB officials observed that wastewater generated by the establishment was being discharged into the residential colony’s sewage treatment system, overburdening the infrastructure and violating environmental norms.

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{{^usCountry}} The PPCB further noted several deficiencies during inspections, including the absence of wastewater monitoring systems, inadequate treatment arrangements, lack of environmental consents, and shortcomings in solid-waste management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PPCB further noted several deficiencies during inspections, including the absence of wastewater monitoring systems, inadequate treatment arrangements, lack of environmental consents, and shortcomings in solid-waste management. {{/usCountry}}

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The board informed the NGT that show-cause notices were issued to the hotel management for violations of environmental laws. The board has also initiated proceedings under the “polluter pays” principle to assess and recover environmental compensation.

The board also informed the NGT that directions had been issued to the Bathinda Development Authority for constituting a resident welfare association for maintenance of the sewage treatment plant and other facilities in Farid Enclave. The PPCB stated that despite repeated communications, the RWA had not yet been constituted.

During proceedings before the PPCB member secretary, the project proponents were directed to obtain all pending environmental consents, ensure proper treatment and disposal of wastewater, install calibrated flow meters, comply with solid waste management rules, and implement measures to address odour-related complaints from residents.

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