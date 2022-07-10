Saraswati sarovars to help replete groundwater in Kurukshetra’s dark zones

: As part of the Haryana government’s efforts to revive the ancient mystic river, Saraswati sarovars are being constructed to harvest rain water and recharge the depleting groundwater in dark zone areas of Kurukshetra, with the first such mini lake inaugurated in the district on Saturday.

Deputy chairman of Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach inaugurated the Saraswati sarovar, constructed in an area of over 9 acres, in Beholi village. Two more sarovars are under construction in the district.

The Saraswati Sarovar is 650 feet long and 420 feet wide and its depth is about 15 feet.

Kirmach said that most of the water in the Saraswati channel overflows during the rainy season and these sarovars, created in villages, will help contain this water and recharge the depleting groundwater in dark zones.

The Haryana government had declared some areas in Kurkshetra as dark zones, where the groundwater level has gone down considerably.

Saraswati channel receives water only for 4 to 5 months of the season and with the help of these Sarovers, about 8 lakh cusecs of water will be recharged in a season, Kirmach said.

Pritam Singh, former sarpanch of Beholi village, said the decision will prove a boon for the farmers of the dark zone.