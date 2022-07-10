Saraswati sarovars to help replete groundwater in Kurukshetra’s dark zones
: As part of the Haryana government’s efforts to revive the ancient mystic river, Saraswati sarovars are being constructed to harvest rain water and recharge the depleting groundwater in dark zone areas of Kurukshetra, with the first such mini lake inaugurated in the district on Saturday.
Deputy chairman of Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach inaugurated the Saraswati sarovar, constructed in an area of over 9 acres, in Beholi village. Two more sarovars are under construction in the district.
The Saraswati Sarovar is 650 feet long and 420 feet wide and its depth is about 15 feet.
Kirmach said that most of the water in the Saraswati channel overflows during the rainy season and these sarovars, created in villages, will help contain this water and recharge the depleting groundwater in dark zones.
The Haryana government had declared some areas in Kurkshetra as dark zones, where the groundwater level has gone down considerably.
Saraswati channel receives water only for 4 to 5 months of the season and with the help of these Sarovers, about 8 lakh cusecs of water will be recharged in a season, Kirmach said.
Pritam Singh, former sarpanch of Beholi village, said the decision will prove a boon for the farmers of the dark zone.
22-year-old Mulund man kills mother, attempts suicide
A 22-year-old man from Mulund allegedly killed his mother on Saturday evening and later tried to end his own life. According to the police, Mahesh Kumar Panchal, 50, a resident of Vardhaman Nagar on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road in Mulund West, had been trying to reach his family since afternoon. Neither his wife, Chhaya, 46, nor his son Jaydeep was answering their mobile phone. A resident of the building, Nirmala Pasad, raised an alarm.
Police use victim’s Instagram friends’ list to track murder accused
Within eight hours of a college student being murdered while out on an evening walk, police have arrested the assailants after tracking them using Vishal's Instagram friends' list. According to police, around 6.30 pm on Friday, a resident of Saki Vihar road in Powai, 21, Vishal Ajit Rao, was attacked by two persons. The duo stabbed him at least 21 times on his neck, shoulder, and stomach.
LuLu in Lucknow: Biggest mall of group to welcome Lucknowites from tomorrow
The biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the LuLu Mall, is all set to welcome Lucknowites from Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Rs 2000 crore project on Sunday. It is part of the project announced at the mega investors' summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facility Funtura.
2006 Varanasi blasts: Accused moves HC challenging lower court’s death sentence
The Varanasi 2006 serial blasts accused, Mohammad Waliullah, who was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, by a trial court in Ghaziabad, has appealed against the decision before the Allahabad High Court. On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shaken by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochan Temple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes. The court also fined a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.65 lakh, Waliullah.
Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land. He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.
