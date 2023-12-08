Sarpanch among 2 more held in Sangrur gold heist case

The district police have arrested two more persons for the heist of 3.75kg gold from the Sangrur railway station on December 4. The accused in police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Yadvinder Singh Brar said on Thursday that Jai Ram and Nishan Singh were taken into custody on Wednesday and efforts were on to arrest two more accused.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jai Ram is the sarpanch of Raipura in Fazilka district while Nishan hails from Sarawan Bodla village of Muktsar.

“Our teams are conducting raids to arrest Vinod Kumar, a Punjab police constable attached with state excise department. We are looking for another accused who is yet to be identified. Involvement of more persons is suspected and questioning of the accused would throw more light on the matter,” the SHO added.

A day after the crime, the investigators had arrested Ashish Kumar, a police constable posted in Abohar town of Fazilka.

Two persons in police uniforms had snatched two bags from Raju Ram, an executive of a Delhi-based courier company, from a Sangrur station platform around 2.50am on December 4.

He was on the way to Bathinda to deliver the gold to jewellers. Raju was travelling on the Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner train. The accused also snatched his mobile phone.

A case was registered by the Sangrur government railway police against unidentified persons.

After an alert, a Bathinda police party intercepted the accused travelling in a car. However, the accused managed to escape after a scuffle with police near Bibiwala Chowk area. They, however, had ditched a box containing valuables worth ₹1.75 crore on the spot.