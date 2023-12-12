Sarpanch shot dead over political rivalry, four booked

A sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by two identified assailants at Sonepat’s Chhichhrana village on Monday morning, said police.

Rajesh’s family alleged that he was shot dead by the son of Dalbir Singh, who was the sarpanch candidate during the November 2022 elections but was shot two days ahead of them. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju, 45.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Baroda police station house officer Ramesh Chander said that the incident took place around 6.10 in the morning when the sarpanch Rajesh was going to his fields when two assailants of the same village intercepted him on the outskirts and fired shots at him.

“He was rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for women at Khanpur Kalan, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the SHO added.

Rajesh’s family alleged that he was shot dead by the son of Dalbir Singh, who was the sarpanch candidate during the November 2022 elections but was shot two days ahead of them.

“Dalbir’s son Rahul, his brother had intercepted Rajesh Kumar on the village outskirts and they fired shots at him. Their two other aides were standing at a distance. The assailants posted on social media and claimed that they killed Rajesh over election rivalry,” Rajesh’s cousin Manoj Kumar told the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Baroda police had booked 13 persons for the murder of Dalbir including Rajesh but police gave him a clean chit during the probe.

Baroda station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Chander said poll rivalry was the reason behind the killing of sarpanch Rajesh and they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who are at large.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act.

“We have booked Rahul, his brother and their aides under murder charges. We are also ascertaining the social media post. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy. The forensics team also collected evidence from the crime scene, which will be sent to a lab in Karnal’s Madhuban,” the SHO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}