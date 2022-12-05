Sarpanch, son and aides booked for assaulting doctor in Ludhiana

The sarpanch of Tharike village, along with her son and other aides, allegedly thrashed a homoeopathic doctor for complaining about illegal ‘rehris’ and makeshift meat and fish shops in the area.

The victim, Dr Jaspreet Singh Dhawan, 45, of Jagjit Nagar of Tharike alleged that the accused tossed his turban and threatened to kill him. Following the complaint, a case was registered against the accused – identified as sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur, her son Jashan Grewal and aides Majinder Singh, Mohan Sharma and Gurpreet chakki wala. Around six other accused are yet to be identified.

The complainant said he was constructing a house in Osho colony, Tharike village. He found meat and fish rehris and makeshift shops encroaching the passage near his house and had complained to the sarpanch and requested her to get them removed.

He alleged that the sarpanch refused to clear the encroachment, saying that they were her voters. Further, on December 1 the sarpanch and others allegedly attacked. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Giving out details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who is the investigating officer, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.