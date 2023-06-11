Punjab: Panchayat members protest at Sangrur grain market for salaries

Scores of sarpanches and panchayat members on Saturday held a rally at the grain market, seeking fixed salaries. At present, an honorarium of ₹1,200 is fixed for them, however, they say that they have been paid this honorarium only once in the last seven years.

They want the salary of the sarpanch to be fixed at ₹25,000 a month and that of panchayat members to be set at ₹10,000, as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the state assembly elections.

The sarpanches also alleged that they are being harassed by the government through officials of the district administration and police.

Sidhu challenges CM to open debate

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had reached the spot to support the panchayat members, said, “Sarpanches and panchayat members are being treated as slaves of panchayat secretaries. Administrators are being appointed in villages. Sarpanches are elected representatives and the foundation of democracy. But the government is humiliating them.”

He urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to restore the dignity of sarpanches and panchayat members while also challenging the latter to an open debate on state’s issues.

Sidhu claimed that he has asked 200 questions to the CM but has not got an answer to even one.

Responding to a query pertaining to his warm hug with political rival and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia, he said, “I never said I would forget manners. I did not withdraw the allegations. I just hugged him. I hugged others as well which resulted in the opening of Kartarpur corridor. I will hug Bhagwant Mann and shake hands with him. I know he will touch my knees in return. There are just ideological differences, nothing else.”

On his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s statement that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal once wanted him to lead Punjab, Sidhu said, “Truth or lie, I will wait for the AAP spokesperson to speak before I respond.”

