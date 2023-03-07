Sarpanches to gherao Haryana CM’s Karnal house on March 11

After the state police foiled their attempt to hold a protest at the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh, the Sarpanch Association of Haryana (SAH) threatened to gherao chief minister’s Karnal residence on March 11, if their March 9 meeting remains inconclusive. The sarpanches have been protesting against the e-tendering of developmental projects in villages beyond ₹2 lakh and other decisions of the government.

Sarpanches protesting at Panchkula-Chandigarh border on March 4. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting convened at Kaithal on Monday. Hundreds of sarpanches from different parts of the state attended the meeting. On March 4, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday directed the Haryana government to clear the Panchkula road connecting Chandigarh which had been blocked by the sarpanches.

SAH president announced after the meeting that if all the demands were not met in the proposed talks with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 9, then on March 11 the CM’s residence in Karnal will be gheraoed.

Sarpanch association president Ranbir Samain said that the state government is neither paying attention to the rural problems nor listening to the sarpanches.

“There will be a complete boycott of the representatives of both the BJP and JJP parties in the villages as a protest. Both party leaders will not be allowed to enter the villages in Haryana”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sarpanches also condemned the lathi charge on the sarpanches in Panchkula.

Sarpanches have been protesting for the withdrawal of notifications for e-tendering, mandatory family IDs, right to recall rule and online attendance in MNREGA. They are demanding that all the 29 rights given to the village panchayats in the 11th schedule of the 73rd amendment of the Constitution should be implemented.