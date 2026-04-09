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Satlok Ashram head Rampal to be out on bail after 11 years

He was arrested on November 19, 2014, following several days of face-off between the police and his supporters outside the ashram in Hisar’s Barwala

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Hisar-based Satlok Ashram head and self-styled godman, Rampal, will be out on bail after a period of 11 years. He has been in prison since November 2014 in connection with the murder of five women and an 18-month-old baby.

Rampal (HT File)

He was arrested on November 19, 2014, following several days of face-off between the police and his supporters outside the ashram in Hisar’s Barwala. Four women were found murdered in the ashram after the stand-off ended and a woman and an infant later died in hospital. The violence also left 110 police personnel and 70 civilians injured.

As per his lawyer, Arjun Sheoron, in other cases he has either been acquitted or his sentence has been suspended by the Punjab and Haryana high court. “This was the only case in which he was yet to secure bail. The court considered the fact that there are 400 odd witnesses in the case and 900 accused persons. As the trial is going to take some time, given his old age of 75 years, the court has allowed bail to him,” his lawyer, Arjun Sheoran said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Satlok Ashram head Rampal to be out on bail after 11 years
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Satlok Ashram head Rampal to be out on bail after 11 years
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