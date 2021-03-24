Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Satlok ashram violence: Rampal’s son, two other get bail
Self-styled godman Rampal’s son and two others were granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday in an FIR registered for 2014 Satlok ashram violence
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Those who were granted bail include Virender Singh, son of Rampal, and two associates Joginder Singh and Pawan Kumar, said their counsel Arjun Sheoran.

In the case, Rampal and his another associate Raj Kapoor are yet to secure bail. A number of his associates and the Satlok ashram head have been sentenced varying up to life imprisonment by a Hisar trial court in two murder cases registered against him in 2014 and 2015.

The FIRs were registered after large-scale violence was witnessed at his ashram in Hisar during a November 2014 operation launched by multiple agencies to nab him after he had refused to appear before the high court.

In the entire operation, six lives were lost and 110 police personnel and 70 civilians had sustained injuries.

He was convicted in October 2018 in two cases. The trio that was granted bail won’t come out of jail as they are yet to secure bail in another FIR.

