Saurabh Duggal is new president of Chandigarh Press Club

Saurabh Duggal of Sports Gaon was elected as the president of the Chandigarh Press Club for the 2025-26 session with a clear victory. The newly elected governing council of Chandigarh Press Club celebrating their win on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

Duggal reclaimed the post with 360 votes, edging out his rival Nalin Acharya by a strong margin of 100 votes. He had also served as the club president for two consecutive terms in 2022 and 2023.

Duggal’s panel secured a dominant victory, winning seven of the nine executive posts, while the Nalin Acharya panel clinched two seats.

From Duggal’s camp, Umesh Sharma of News 18 won the senior vice-president’s post, defeating Sukhbir S Bajwa of Dainik Bhaskar by 70 votes.

The secretary general’s position went to Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran, who secured 315 votes to beat Dr Joginder of Dainik Tribune (297 votes) by a close margin of 18 votes.

Independent journalist Arshdeep Arshi won the vice-president (1) post, clinching 318 votes, defeating Aarti Agnihotri of Dainik Bhaskar by 16 votes.

For the vice-president (2) position, Amarpreet Singh of Punjabi Tribune nosed out Ajay Sura of Times of India by 13 votes.

Prabhat Katiyar was elected joint secretary (2) with a 14-vote margin and Dushyant S Pundir of The Tribune as treasurer after winning by 17 votes.

Two posts were claimed by the Nalin Acharya panel by wafer-thin margins, with Ajay Jalandhari of Swadesh News being elected secretary and Mukesh Athwal of Punjabi Tribune bagging the joint secretary (1) post. Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been conducting annual elections since 1984 without interruption. This year, 624 votes were cast on Sunday, 40 more than last year.