Ladakh lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday accorded approval for the constitution of the Ladakh Tourism Development Society (LTDS).

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

The establishment of LTDS, addresses the need for a dedicated institutional mechanism, that brings together government agencies, tourism stakeholders, local communities and industry associations, under a common platform for the holistic development of tourism in Ladakh, said an official spokesperson.

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The society will serve as the central agency for planning, promotion, regulation, coordination and implementation of tourism-related initiatives, while ensuring environmental sustainability, cultural preservation and community participation in Ladakh.

The LTDS will function as an autonomous, not-for-profit body under the overall administrative control and policy direction of the tourism and culture department. The society will have the LG as its chief patron, while the chief secretary will serve as the president and secretary tourism will be the member secretary.

“Tourism is a key pillar of Ladakh’s economy and a major source of livelihood for our people. The constitution of the Ladakh Tourism Development Society aims at creating a professional, collaborative and future-ready institutional framework for the growth of tourism sector. Through LTDS, we aim to bring together government agencies, tourism stakeholders, local communities and experts to ensure the growth of tourism in Ladakh in a sustainable, environmentally responsible and culturally sensitive manner. Our goal is to balance growth with environmental conservation and cultural preservation and ensure that the benefits of tourism growth are shared among its people,” Saxena said.

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{{^usCountry}} The major objectives of the LTDS include preservation, protection and promotion of Ladakh’s unique cultural and natural heritage, strategic planning and policy support for tourism, adventure tourism, destination development, branding and marketing, promotion and regulation of tourism and adventure activities while ensuring safety, environmental safeguards and quality standards, development, operation and maintenance of tourism-related infrastructure and visitor amenities, promotion of festivals, cultural events, exhibitions, heritage celebrations and experiential tourism initiatives and strengthening Ladakh’s position as a premium destination for adventure, nature-based, spiritual, heritage and community-based tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The major objectives of the LTDS include preservation, protection and promotion of Ladakh’s unique cultural and natural heritage, strategic planning and policy support for tourism, adventure tourism, destination development, branding and marketing, promotion and regulation of tourism and adventure activities while ensuring safety, environmental safeguards and quality standards, development, operation and maintenance of tourism-related infrastructure and visitor amenities, promotion of festivals, cultural events, exhibitions, heritage celebrations and experiential tourism initiatives and strengthening Ladakh’s position as a premium destination for adventure, nature-based, spiritual, heritage and community-based tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, liaison with Government of India, foreign embassies and high commissions and international cultural organizations for collaboration to promote tourism also figured among the objectives of LTD