Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SBS Nagar: Cases older than 5 years to be cleared during Lok Adalat
chandigarh news

SBS Nagar: Cases older than 5 years to be cleared during Lok Adalat

SBS Nagar district and sessions judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa has directed that all cases which have been pending for over five years be cleared during the Lok Adalat scheduled for December 11
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:20 AM IST
SBS Nagar district and sessions judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa has directed that all cases which have been pending for over five years be cleared during the Lok Adalat scheduled.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and sessions judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa has directed that all cases which have been pending for over five years be cleared during the Lok Adalat scheduled for December 11. He said this during a meeting with Lok Adalat chairman Satwinder Singh Chahal and district legal services secretary Harpreet Kaur. He also said the district legal services authority will organise a free legal camp in all villages from October 2 to November 14 to generate awareness.

Protest against Jallianwala Bagh renovation enters Day 2

Amritsar Activists of Punjab Students Union (PSU) and Naujawan Bharat Sabha (NBS), who have been protesting against the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of ‘purposely erasing’ the rich history of the site. They have been on an indefinite strike at the site since Tuesday. They said they won’t lift the protest unit the original character of the historical site is not restored.

85% of eligible population in Jalandhar vaccinated

Jalandhar: Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday said the Jalandhar administration has covered more than 85% of the population under the vaccination drive by administering nearly 20 lakh doses to eligible beneficiaries. He said around 33% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The DC also praised health officials for their efforts at mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

