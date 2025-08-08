Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 05:24 am IST

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari’s name as judge of the high court. The collegium, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, approved the proposal in a meeting held on Thursday, with a resolution shared online on the SC website.

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari’s name as judge of the high court. The collegium, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, approved the proposal in a meeting held on Thursday, with a resolution shared online on the SC website.

On August 1, the Centre had notified appointment of 10 judicial officers as additional judges of the high court. Once this appointment is cleared by the Centre, the number of judges would be 60 against the sanctioned strength of 85 judges.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On