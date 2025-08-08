SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari’s name as judge of the high court. The collegium, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, approved the proposal in a meeting held on Thursday, with a resolution shared online on the SC website.

On August 1, the Centre had notified appointment of 10 judicial officers as additional judges of the high court. Once this appointment is cleared by the Centre, the number of judges would be 60 against the sanctioned strength of 85 judges.