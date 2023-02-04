SC employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday made three announcements to woo the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Addressing a state-level programme to mark the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas at Narwana in Jind, Khattar said the employees belonging to the SC community under the Haryana government will get the benefit of reservation in promotion.

“All such employees will get a reservation in promotion. For this, a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all cadres. The SC community people will get a 20% discount on the purchase of land for setting up small and micro industries. Presently, a 10% discount is given. Moreover, persons belonging to the SC community will also get additional interest subvention of 20% on the loan taken for doing business,” the CM added.

Khattar further announced to create a venture capital fund with an aim at providing financial assistance to the SC community youths to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Nearly 32% of the children belonging to the Scheduled Castes are getting an education today. This percentage shows that society is certainly moving towards progress. Free coaching will be provided to these children to pursue higher education and prepare for competitive exams,” the Haryana CM added.

He announced that a medical college will be built in Fatehabad’s Rasulpur village after Guru Ravidas. A chair will be established after Ravidas at Sirsa’s Chaudhary Devi Lal university for conducting research on his ideas and teachings.

“A memorial, hostel and school will be built at Pipli in Kurukshetra in the name of Ravidas. People should also cooperate in opening a unit of BR Ambedkar chamber of commerce in Haryana as well,” he added.

Khattar also announced ₹21 lakh for the renovation of Sant Ravidas dharamshala in Narwana.

“We are focusing on opening libraries in villages. Of the total jobs under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, a total of 41% beneficiaries are hailing from the SC community. As many as 55,000 families in Haryana have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Haryana. After a survey, the families with annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh will be given houses in Haryana,” he added.

The CM laid the foundation stone of two projects and inaugurated five projects worth ₹29 crore in Jind.

Over 100 sarpanches detained

The police had detained over 100 sarpanches who were heading towards Narwana from the Hisar side to protest against the chief minister after their spending powers were curtailed. The elected heads had blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh road for some time but later police detained them and took them to an unknown place. After the CM’s rally, the sarpanches were released.