SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees’ associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the Union health secretary, Chandigarh SSP and PGIMER director, the commission wrote, “The NCSC recommends registration of an FIR against all the PGIMER general and OBC category employees’ associations...who are against providing reservation to SC and ST employees, as it is clearly written on their letterhead – ‘Ad-Hoc Front Against Reservations in Promotions and for Implementation of Catch-Up Rule’.”

“The police officials are requested to immediately register FIR and intimate the same to the commission by Wednesday,” NCSC said.

It further said disciplinary proceedings must be initiated as per rules against these associations, as their agenda was criticism of the government policy of providing reservation to SCs and STs.

In the meantime, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal has also written a letter to these associations, stating that as reservation in promotions is a constitutional provision, the institute will not entertain any representation or hold any correspondence with the ad-hoc front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan Singh Bhatti, president of the PGI Employees Union (Non-Faculty), who had filed the complaint to NCSC, said, “Since 2001, the PGIMER employees belonging to general and OBC categories have been harassing the SC/ST employees. Apart from complaining regarding reservation in jobs, they have even teamed up to stop their promotions. Now, they have formed a front.”

Sushil Kumar Battan, president of the ad hoc front, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”

Meanwhile, police officials said they hadn’t received the letter from the commission yet and will initiate action on receiving it. Even Dr Lal said he had not received any such letter so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}