SC ruling on apartmentalisation: Chandigarh allows mutations registered till Jan 10

A month after the Supreme Court (SC) barred the conversion of independent residential units into floor-wise apartments in Chandigarh’s first 30 sectors, in view of the heritage status of Le Corbusier zone, the UT administration on Thursday said the mutations will be carried out for all deeds -- sale deed, transfer deed, gift deed, that have been registered up to the date of judgment that is January 10, 2023.

For all remaining residential properties, which are not covered under these orders, the transfers and mutations would not be done till the final decision is taken by the Heritage Committee.

The UT administration further said building plans and revised building plans of only those residential buildings, where all co-owners belong to the same family (where the no co-owner is not a stranger or from outside the family), will be considered as per rules.

“All kinds of transfer of property within the family through sale deed/transfer deed/gift deed/will/intestate death etc will be allowed irrespective of the share held. Also, the wills bequeathing shares, only within family members, will also be considered,” the UT said.

The administration also decided that transfer, in which 100% property is being purchased by either a single person or multiple persons belonging to the same family, will be allowed irrespective of the fact whether present owners are members of the same family or are strangers or are from outside family.

“These decisions will come into effect from February 10, 2023, and will only be applicable on residential properties in Chandigarh. Residential apartments under Chandigarh Housing Board and apartments approved under The Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001 by Estate Office will not be affected by Supreme Court’s orders,” the UT administration said.