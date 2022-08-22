SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order
Following orders of HC that the June 21 instructions issued by Haryana for restoring village common lands, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions
Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court (SC) judgment.
As per the clarification issued by the revenue department on August 18, the lands recorded as shamilat deh in the revenue record at the time of consolidation or settlement and later on changed in ownership may be corrected in the revenue record only after issuing a notice to those persons recorded as owner in revenue records and after providing an adequate opportunity of hearing to them. “In the column of remarks of the record of rights, an entry may be made during the pendency that till the decision of the notice, the said land is a subject of scrutiny and not to be transferred to the third party,” the clarification said.
It further said that in respect of jumla mustarka malkaan (land carved out for common purpose from the holding of the proprietors, the control and management of which vests with gram panchayat), in the column of possession or cultivation, the entries, whatsoever is in the record, be corrected or changed as through gram panchayat/municipality concerned. However, in case any individual is recorded in the cultivation column, that entry may be corrected by following due procedure of law such as by filing an eviction petition or application for correction of girdawari.
The pending partition proceedings in respect of jumla mustarka malkaan lands may be decided by the authority concerned keeping in view the law laid down by the apex court. In those cases, where the lands originally recorded as shamilat or mustarka malkan had already been partitioned or alienated and third-party rights have been created, the panchayats department and the urban local bodies department may initiate proceedings in accordance with the law to restore such lands, the clarification said.
It is expected that land chunks described in the revenue records as shamilat deh (village land reserved and used for common purpose) and wrongly partitioned and alienated would now be restored to gram panchayats in Haryana following the SC judgment.
A SC bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and justice V Ramasubramanian in its landmark April 7 judgment had ruled that the village common land (shamilat deh) can neither be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors nor sold. The SC had held that the entire land reserved for common purposes by applying pro-rata cut had to be utilised by the gram panchayat for the present and future needs of the village community. “No part of the land can be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors and such land would not be available for sale,” the apex court had ruled. It said the argument of the proprietors that the land which is not capable of being used for common purposes of the inhabitants of a village shall be reverted to the proprietors is untenable and unsustainable.
Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
Drop in rain activity brings prices of seasonal vegetables down in Chandigarh
Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi Harpreet Singh said, “Light rain is good for locally grown vegetables as heavy rain may damage them. The region has received light rain in August, which has brought down the prices of bottle gourd and brinjal to ₹10 per kg. The price of lady finger is also ₹40 per kg, which is low for this time of the year.”
Members of trade unions, labourers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of members of various labourer and trade unions on Sunday took out a protest march in Karnal accusing the government of turning a blind eye to their long-pending issues. The protesters in large numbers reached Karnal from different districts of the state. Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters took out a protest march. They alleged that most of the workers are under paid and the midday workers get salary of only 10 months.
