SC stays demolition of Goa restaurant linked to Phogat’s death
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha heard the matter on an urgent basis after the counsel for the restaurant owner claimed the demolition was already underway while he was arguing the case
: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of a restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa which was in the news recently following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, after its counsel claimed the relevant regulations were not applicable as the building was in existence prior to 1991.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha heard the matter on an urgent basis after the counsel for the restaurant owner claimed the demolition was already underway while he was arguing the case.
“Considering the fact that the impugned order was passed on September 06, 2022 and the fact that the demolition has been going on, we have taken this matter on Board and heard learned counsel,” the bench said.
Senior lawyer Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for restaurant owner Linet Nunes, referred to certain documents to submit that “the structure in Survey No.42/10 was in existence prior to the year 1991” and it cannot be punished for the violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
He said that only “Survey No.42/10 belongs” to Nunes and other structures do not belong to him. “Consistent with the statement made by the learned senior Advocate on behalf of the appellant, structures in existence in lands other than Survey No.42/10, are not covered by the width of this Order. Resultantly, if there be any unauthorized construction in lands other than Survey No.42/10, the demolition can certainly go on.
“(b) There shall be a stay of demolition with respect to structures standing on Survey No.42/10 subject to the appellant not undertaking any commercial activity in or with respect to said structure,” it said.Passing an order, the bench asked the counsel for the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to convey the order to the authorities instantly for compliance.
The bench asked the restaurant and bar owner of ‘Curlies’ restaurant to suspend commercial activities for the time being.
The Goa government on Friday morning began demolishing the restaurant for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
Meanwhile, the demolition of parts of Curlies Restaurant resumed Friday afternoon following a brief halt due to a Supreme Court order.The apex court earlier in the day stayed the demolition so the action was halted for a few hours, but the order was limited to only the part of the restaurant standing on a particular survey number, said a senior official of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) in Panaji.
Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.
The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of the GCZMA.
The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.
On Thursday, the district administration had issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday.
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics