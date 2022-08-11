SC students’ degree row: Protest at PU likely to be intensified

Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) on Wednesday said that they will intensify their protest on the Panjab University (PU) campus as the varsity authorities have not released a fresh notification regarding the issue of detailed mark sheets (DMC)/photocopy of degrees to Scheduled Caste (SC) students under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme.

ASA members have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar’s office for the past few days and PU had announced that the demand will be met, but the students said it hasn’t been done so far.

An ASA member said that they have scheduled a protest on Thursday outside the V-C’s office, which other student bodies are also expected to join. The students said that two members from the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission also visited the protest site on Wednesday.

PU registrar YP Verma said that they are in regular contact with the students and are trying to get their issues resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, postgraduate residents (MDS batches 2020 and 2021) and interns (2017 and 2018 batches) of PU’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital have written to the Vice-President of India, who is the varsity’s chancellor, stating that their stipend is not at par with other government medical institutions in Punjab and Chandigarh.

“We are not being able to buy necessary instruments, leading to reduced work efficiency,” they wrote.