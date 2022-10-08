SC students to get quota in hostel accommodation in edu insts in Haryana: CM Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that students from the scheduled caste community will be given reservation while getting hostel accommodation in schools, colleges and universities.

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki at Sonepat’s Gohana, Khattar said the government will soon implement a ‘zero dropout policy’, so that no child is deprived of education.

“Any two new hostels to be constructed in the state will be named after Maharshi Valmiki. I announce to give ₹ 25 lakh for the construction work of the Trikal Samrasata Bhawan to be built in the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram,” the CM added.

He directed the Sonepat deputy commissioner to immediately release the said amount so that the construction work can be completed at the earliest.

These announcements will be applicable to those areas which are not going for panchayati raj polls in the first phase.

Khattar said that saints and great men do not belong to any particular caste or society and their thoughts and teachings always remain a source of great inspiration for the entire society.

During the event, Khattar directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that families get gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana.

He said that the practice of giving jobs through contractors would be completely eradicated in the state and for this, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been constituted. ENDS