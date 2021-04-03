‘Scam-tainted’ Cong leaders will be taken to task once SAD forms govt: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said all Congressmen “who indulged in scams and looted the state exchequer” would be taken to task once the SAD forms the government in the state.

Addressing a “Punjab Mangda Hisab” rally in Attari on Friday, the SAD chief alleged that Congress leaders are involved in illegal liquor and sand mining, causing loss to the state exchequer. He said confidants of Congress MLAs were responsible for running illegal distilleries in the state and sand mafia from Rajasthan and Jammu have teamed up with Congress MLAs to loot the state.

He also accused a Congress minister for perpetrating a seed scam. He said another minister had embezzled funds meant for the SC scholarship scheme, leading to the exit of lakhs of students from educational institutions.

Sukhbir also took on chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and asked why people should repose faith in him again. He said forget doing anything for Punjab, Amarinder visited his office only 11 times during the last four years. The CM also failed to oppose the Centre on all issues concerning the state, including the recent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), because he was afraid of being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate

Sukhbir also announced Gulzar Singh Ranike as the party candidate from Attari for the 2022 assembly polls.