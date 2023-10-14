Scarp dealer murder : Police arrests accused after encounter

Police arrested the prime accused in the scrap dealer’s murder after he was injured in a crossfire that took place between police and the accused at Sukhna Choe in Baltana.

The accused is identified as Gaganvir, alias Rajan. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is identified as Gaganvir, alias Rajan.

He was shifted to civil hospital Mohali by the police. His two accomplices managed to escape and search is on to nab them.

“The blind murder case of a scrap dealer was solved with the arrest of a prime accused after a brief encounter that took place behind Hotel Clarks Inn in Baltana,” said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Police teams have also recovered one China-made .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges and two empty bullet shells from his possession.

As per the information, a firing incident took place at a scrap shop in Baltana on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, wherein three people sustained injuries and one of the victims Santosh Kumar later succumbed to his injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DGP Yadav said that following the incident, a special team was constituted to track the accused and the team had identified Gaganvir, alias Rajan as one of the prime accused.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team under the supervision of DSP Zirakpur Bikramjit Singh Brar and station house officer (SHO) Baltana Sukhbir Singh managed to locate, where one of the accomplices of accused started firing at the police party.

Police fired back in self-defence

The DGP said that accused Gaganvir sustained a bullet injury in his leg during retaliatory fire, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the spot. He has been arrested and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he added.

SSP Mohali Sandeep Garg said that the accused Gaganvir has a criminal history and was also wanted in Haryana and Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raids are being conducted to nab absconding accused persons, he added.

Initially, an FIR was registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Zirakpur police station and later, section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC was added after a victim died.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON