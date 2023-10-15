SCD College to display alumni-authored books

In a move to foster a connection between past and present generations and encourage students to explore the literary works of their accomplished predecessors, SCD Government College, initiated an innovative project of collection of books authored by the college’s alumni.

These books spanning diverse domains, including poetry, essays, ethics, philosophy, and motivational literature, will be displayed at the college library.

Under the supervision of principal Tanveer Likhari and with support from the college librarian Bharpoor Singh and Alumni Association’s president Brij Bhushan Goyal, the project has already amassed over 150 alumni-authored books.

This project has taken on an international dimension, with alumni from around the world sending their contributions. Notably, the college has displayed books authored by alumni like Padam Shri Sahir Ludhianvi, Padam Shri Keki N Daruwala, Paramjit Sahai, M S Gill, and many others.

The project received a significant boost when Swarnjit Savi, an acclaimed poet, painter/sculptor, and publisher, donated ten of his self-authored books, including two written about him. Savi, who graduated with an MA in English from the college in 1981, expressed his deep gratitude for the institution that nurtured his talents. He has been honoured for his literary and artistic contributions in Punjab by the Sahitya Academy and was awarded the Best Poet Award in 2015 at the World Punjabi Conference in Canada.

Librarian Bharpoor Singh revealed that photographs of alumni authors, along with their biographies, will be prominently displayed in the library’s reading room. Additionally, Goyal noted that efforts are underway to solicit books from alumni like Jaswant Jafar (Poet), Jang Bahadur Goyal (known for ‘Sahit Sanjeevni’), Mohan Gill, and Bal Anand (retired IFS), as well as various renowned teachers and students who have authored their own works.

