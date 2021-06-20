Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Scholarship scam: AAP will continue stir till Dharamsot is expelled, says Mann
chandigarh news

Scholarship scam: AAP will continue stir till Dharamsot is expelled, says Mann

AAP leaders, including deputy leader of opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Manwinder Singh Giaspura,Dharminder Singh Fauji, and Amanchain Singh had been staging a hunger strike against the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam since June 15 at the Jalandhar bypass
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The decision to release the funds indicates that only the Centre’s share is pending and the Punjab government had dilly-dallied in releasing 200 crore to colleges under the post-matric scholarship scheme, AAP leaders said. (HT Photo)

Even as Aam Aadmi Party leaders ended their hunger strike after the Punjab government announced the release of 40% of the arrears due under the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students, the party’s state president, Bhagwant Mann, said they will continue to agitate until an FIR is registered against minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and he is expelled from the Punjab Cabinet.

AAP leaders, including deputy leader of opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Manwinder Singh Giaspura,Dharminder Singh Fauji, and Amanchain Singh had been staging a hunger strike against the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam since June 15 at the Jalandhar bypass.

Mann, who was in the city, chalked up the release of the arrears to the AAP leaders’ hunger strike. “Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should immediately dismiss minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot who embezzled 64 crore and jeopardised the future of Dalit students. If no action is taken against the corrupt minister, AAP will raise an agitation across the state.”

The decision to release the funds indicates that only the Centre’s share is pending and the state government had dilly-dallied in releasing 200 crore to colleges, he said.

“Now, that the Congress, SAD and BJP have been exposed thanks to their anti-people decisions, and multi-crore frauds committed by their leaders. People will choose AAP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” added Mann.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP