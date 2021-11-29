School challenge: Punjab compiling videos of best smart schools

After Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia released a list of best 250 government schools in the national capital as part of a challenge on education standards in Punjab and Delhi, the Punjab education department has directed all district education officers in the state to make and share videos of the best smart schools in their areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dedicated WhatsApp groups have been formed at the district level, with senior education officials and school heads as their members, in order to share directions and information pertaining to it.

District education officers (DEOs) have chosen the best schools from their respective jurisdictions and have further asked the school heads to make videos of their working and post them in the groups or share them with the respective DEO office.

Also Read: Pargat calls Sisodia fake leader, accuses him of misleading people

“We have chosen over 10 smart schools from Ludhiana. These schools have been asked to shoot 2-3 minute videos showcasing the development works done there and displaying the beauty of their premises. These videos will be submitted with the state education department, following which the best videos will be uploaded on the department’s portal after the education minister’s consent,” said Lakhvir Singh Samra, DEO, Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samra said that Punjab schools are ready to compete with any state or UT, as there has been a great improvement in the education standards of government schools in the state.

Rakesh Sharma, district smart school mentor, Ferozepur, warned schools in his district of surprise checking by the media and the education department.

“Since Punjab and Delhi’s education departments are (competing on) the educational standards and a comparison will be done between the best government schools in Delhi and Punjab, teachers are requested to complete all development and beautification works left in their schools. Media teams can visit the schools anytime,” read his message in a WhatsApp group.

He added that education minister Pargat Singh will himself monitor the videos, and thus the teachers need to make the best possible videos of their schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}