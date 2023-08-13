Police have arrested three persons, including a hotel owner, after a Class-10 school girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Rohtak while she was on her way to school. On way to school, 15-yr-old school girl abducted, gang-raped in Rohtak; 3 held

However, one other accused, who is yet to be identified, is absconding.

Sampla DSP Rakesh Singh said they have arrested main accused Sahil, 23, his aide, Vikrant, 21, and the hotel owner, Samit, 32, and efforts were on to nab the third accused. He said that the main accused has been taken on one day remand.

Sahil, Vikrant and the one other accused who is absconding have been booked for rape and Sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) have also been invoked. There was no clarity on the charges against the hotel owner.

As per information, the trio, two of them known to the girl and hailing from her village, had intercepted her on Thursday morning while she was headed to school and abducted her in a car.

The girl told the police that she had initially tried to scream for help, but was hushed by the accused, who threatened her of dire consequences.

The girl’s father, in his police complaint, said that trio gang-raped the girl in the moving car after which she was brought to a hotel in Rohtak, where the main accused, Sahil, raped her and his aides escorted him.

He added, “It was after they left from the hotel that my daughter contacted me with the help of the staff there. The staff took her to a nearby police checkpost, where she narrated the entire incident to the police.”

The girl’s family members had demanded action against the hotel in question for providing room to the accused even though there was a minor with them. The family members stated that the girl was in her school uniform when the trio took her to the hotel, and that should have set off the alarm bells for the staff.

Rohtak Sadar police station in-charge Pradeep Dahiya said the girl is under treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. Medical examination has confirmed rape, the SHO added.

The girl was shifted from civil hospital to a private hospital here after her family members leveled allegations of negligence on the doctors at the civil hospital.

The girl’s father said the civil hospital authorities had earlier refused to refer her to a private hospital. He said that her condition is still not stable.

A team of the child welfare committee also met the girl at the private hospital and counseled her.

A member of the CWC requesting anonymity said the police did not inform them about the incident and they got to know about it through the media.

The girl’s family alleged that four persons had raped her in the moving car, but police claimed that three persons were involved in the crime.

The girl’s family alleged that a local politician has been protecting the arrest of a third accused involved in the gang-rape. However, police denied any such charge.

The hotel, where the girl was raped, did not carry any non-objection certificate either from the fire department or the municipal corporation. The girl’s family also urged Haryana home minister Anil Vij to bulldoze the hotel where the girl was raped.