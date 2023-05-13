Ludhiana: 3 days on, unidentified person booked for scooter mechanic’s murder

:Three days after a 52-year-old scooter mechanic was found dead with serious injuries on his head at Nathowal village of Raikot, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person for murder. Balwinder is survived by his two sons and wife. (HT Photo)

Earlier investigation was initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s younger brother who alleged that his brother has been murdered by an unknown person with whom he had entered into a fight on May 8 outside a liquor store.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh alias Chhinda. He was a resident of Dhurkot village and owned a two-wheeler repair workshop at Nathowal village.

His body was found on the road between Nathowal and Dhurkot in the late hours of May 9. Family members of the deceased alleged that Balwinder had entered into a scuffle with an unknown person on May 8 at a liquor shop in Bassian village who killed him.

Balwinder is survived by his two sons and wife.

Jaswinder Singh, who lives in Dhurkot village, said that his brother owned a motorcycle repair shop at Nathowal village. He said that usually his brother would leave his home at around 9 am in the morning and would get back in the late hours.

He said that on May 9, his brother went to his workshop at around 3 pm on his motorcycle.

He said that he was informed by his nephew that Balwinder is lying critically injured on the road between Nathowal and Dhurkot. He said that his brother had received serious injuries on his head and was bleeding. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Raikot where he was declared dead by the doctors.

He said that his brother had left his shop at around 9 pm and was coming back to his home in Dhurkot when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Station House Officer sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur said that a case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against an unidentified person at the Raikot Sadar police station. She said that police are yet to trace the accused and an investigation is underway. She said that till now no statements of any witnesses in the case have been recorded.

She said that the reason behind the injury is not yet clear, they are awaiting the medical reports to confirm the same.